Joburg hijacked buildings crackdown: City councillor among 23 arrested in CBD raid, senior SAPS cop allegedly involved too

In a bold move, Johannesburg's Mayor, Kabelo Gwamanda, spearheaded a sting operation with the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) against suspected syndicates unlawfully occupying and damaging City property. The property, that was raided on Wednesday was acquired in 2019 for R40 million and was initially designated to be a pound for the JMPD.

After the recent fire at Usindiso House, this site was considered to temporarily house victims. However, during Wednesday’s raid, officials found individuals claiming to be contractors for the site's owner. The operation led to the arrest of 23 individuals, shockingly including a City councillor. They face charges ranging from vandalism to theft.

“Preliminary investigations suggest a senior member of the South African Police Services (SAPS) might be linked to the property's ongoing invasion,” Gwamanda said. The arrested suspects are now at Johannesburg Central Police Station, with equipment found at the site confiscated by JMPD. Gwamanda expressed his commitment to tackling illegality.

“We're adopting a zero-tolerance approach. We aim to prevent further tragedies resulting from illegally occupied buildings.” He further announced plans to target other City-owned buildings currently under criminal syndicate control. The mayor has instructed the City administration to secure the pound and prevent further damage. He was dismayed at the councillor's arrest.