Joburg hospital pioneers Africa's first implant of revolutionary heart device

In a landmark medical procedure that positions South Africa at the forefront of cardiac innovation, Netcare Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg has successfully implanted the Biotronik Amvia Sky pacemaker, the first of its kind in Africa. This pioneering surgery, led by renowned cardiologists Drs Kaveshree Govender and Menachem (Nachie) Levin, marks a new era in the treatment of heart conditions on the continent.

The Biotronik Amvia Sky pacemaker, recently introduced in Europe at the University Hospital Ghent in Belgium, represents the latest advancement in cardiac pacing technology. Its implantation in a Johannesburg hospital not only signifies a leap in medical capabilities within the region but also highlights the dynamic landscape of medical innovation in South Africa. Dr Levin, one of the lead cardiologists, expressed his team's excitement about being among the first to access this cutting-edge technology.

"Gaining early access to the first Amvia Sky pacemaker as it landed in South Africa was a privilege," he said. "It reflects our country's commitment to staying abreast of global medical advancements." The patient benefiting from this technological marvel was a young man in his early thirties, diagnosed with cardioinhibitory syncope, a condition where a drop in blood pressure leads to a drastic decrease in heart rate.

This condition had severely limited his physical capabilities and quality of life, making him prone to recurrent fainting episodes. "In his case, when his blood pressure dipped, his heart rate dropped to a range of five to ten beats per minute," Dr. Levin explained. A week after the implantation, the patient returned for system adjustments and personalization.

Less than a month later, his device settings were fully optimised, leading to a significant improvement in his quality of life. "Seeing such a positive outcome in a relatively short time frame is always most rewarding for us as a team," Dr Levin noted. Pacemakers are typically associated with older patients who face difficulties in initiating or controlling the electrical impulses in the upper part of their hearts, often due to a malfunction of the sinus node or a heart block.

However, the Amvia Sky pacemaker brings a novel approach to cardiac pacing. This device is currently the only system on the market equipped with a myocardial contractility sensor and closed-loop stimulation (CLS), allowing it to function as a conducting system in the upper region of the heart. Its algorithm can detect a drop in blood pressure and restore the heart's natural myocardial contraction pattern. "This pacing strategy is the latest approach to ensure optimal reproduction of the heart's normal conduction system," Dr. Levin said.

A unique feature of the Amvia Sky pacemaker is its capacity to significantly enhance safety and efficiency for patients requiring Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scans. The device can automatically sense when the patient enters an MRI environment, switching to a safe mode for the scan and reverting to its initial settings afterward. This feature is particularly beneficial in stroke-ready facilities like Netcare Milpark Hospital, where time is of the essence in mitigating the severity of strokes.

Dr Levin expressed gratitude for the opportunity to access the first Amvia Sky pacemaker in Africa and acknowledged Netcare's management for embracing new technologies that improve healthcare outcomes. "As clinicians, it is heartening to see how healthcare innovation can transform lives while revolutionising medical practices," he said. Jacques du Plessis, managing director of Netcare's Hospital Division, highlighted the importance of patient-centric technologies in healthcare.

"Our commitment to patient-centric technologies is unwavering," he said. "At Netcare, we are leaders in the pursuit of personalised medicine, integrating enhanced therapies and greater efficiency into our care. This dedication enables us to reshape lives, shorten hospital stays, and create stories of remarkable recovery." The successful implantation of the Biotronik Amvia Sky pacemaker at Netcare Milpark Hospital is more than just a medical milestone; it's a beacon of hope for patients across Africa.