Joburg man behind bars for stabbing 28-year-old man to death in alleged lovers’ tiff

Johannesburg - A 32-year-old was arrested by Joburg Central police for killing a 28-year-old man in an alleged lover’s tiff.

Police said detectives arrested the suspect outside the Bekezela College on Sunday at about 4pm, after he stabbed a man to death at a nearby tavern. It is believed the suspect knifed the man when he found him sitting with his girlfriend at a tavern in the area. The incident happened on Saturday and the man died at the scene.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele said the incident in which the deceased was repeatedly stabbed in the chest, happened at about 11pm at the Bekezela College. “The. Victim was sitting with a girlfriend of a suspect in the tavern enjoying themselves when the suspect came and accused his girlfriend for cheating. “The victim tried to intervene and he was stabbed paramedics certified him dead on the scene,” said Mbele.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court soon. Meanwhile, Joburg police also hailed minibus taxi operators for apprehending an alleged hijacker. “It is alleged that two suspects hijacked a 38-year-old female driving a white VW Caddy along Eloff Extension.

“Suspects blocked her way with a white Nissan Almera and one of them pointed at her with a firearm. “They jumped into her car and drove off with her and dropped her off at Faraday Taxi rank. “She screamed for help and taxi drivers came to her rescue. They apprehended one suspect and the vehicle was recovered,” said the police.