Johannesburg - The Johannesburg metro police officer who was shot in the head by hjackers in Booysens has died at the Milpark Hospital.

He died at about 3 am Wednesday morning.

Councillor and Member of the Mayoral Committee for public safety in Johannesburg, Michael Sun, identified the slain officer as DA Ratshikhopha. He added: "Thank u for all the prayers and messages of support. May his soul rest in peace".

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) was yet to comment on the tragedy.

On Tuesday, the day of the shooting, JMPD said no arrests had been made.

African News Agency/ANA



