Joburg metro cops rescue Taxify driver bundled in boot of his car by hijackers

Johannesburg – Joburg metro police officers rescued a Taxify driver from the boot of his car after he was hijacked by suspects who stripped his vehicle.

A shootout between the suspects and a metro police officer later ensued but the men disappeared into the darkness.

The traumatised man was rescued and taken to the police where a case was opened.

According to Xolani Fihla of the metro police, their K9 Unit received information on Saturday night after 11pm boot about a crime that was being committed.

He said information they received was that there were men busy stripping a White Taxify Nissan Almera with the victim in the boot of the vehicle.

This was happening not far from the man’s home in Ennerdale.

An officer went to investigate and saw a suspicious vehicle with two suspects on the lookout.

Fihla said the officer immediately called for backup and the suspects noticed him from a distance.

“The suspects then abandoned the vehicle and walked towards a nearby tavern.

“The officer, who was on foot, tried to call the suspects. The suspects then fired shots at the officer and he returned fire.

“They fled through an open field and continued to fire shots at the officer.

“He followed the suspects on foot.

“The suspects managed to flee as they were jumping from house to house.

“When backup arrived officers searched the area with no success.

“It was discovered that the vehicle was positively hijacked and the victim was freed from the boot of his vehicle,” Fihla said.

The man was removed out the boot and taken to Ennerdale Police Station where a case of hijacking and kidnapping.

The vehicle was booked in at the SAPS Lenasia pound for further investigations, Fihla said.

Metro police management commended the first officer to respond for his courage and determination as he was off-duty at the time.

IOL