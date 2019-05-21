File picture: Boxer Ngwenya/Independent Media

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department's (JMPD) April performance statistics released on Tuesday showed a significant increase in speeding enforcements and recoveries of firearms and ammunition made by its K9 Narcotics and Tactical Unit. City of Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba said the K9 unit recovered 131 firearms and ammunition compared to 19 recoveries in March.

"This unit also made 22 arrests in connection with possession of hijacked or stolen motor vehicles. Furthermore, 70 vehicles, and 11 firearms were recovered," Mashaba said

"This is a clear indication and progress of our fight against brazen and armed criminals in Joburg."

The statistics showed that normal speed enforcements more than doubled in April to 736, from 336 in March.

Mashaba said JMPD also recorded 432,897 automated speed enforcements and 484 resident complaint-based manual speed enforcements for April.

"This is an indication of our efforts against reckless and negligent driving, which is a serious hazard to road users," Mashaba said

"Efforts to further curb this dangerous behaviour includes the launch of the Buya Mthetho hotline at the end of March, which also encourages drivers to safely record and report reckless driving to a WhatsApp hotline."

Mashaba said the there were 754 arrests made for driving under the influence of alcohol and this remains the biggest concern.

"Sadly, safety remains a key concern for many of our residents. Though policing remains a provincial and national competency, per the Constitution, within its limited mandate, the City’s JMPD is working hard to increase the levels of safety within our communities," Mashaba said

"I wish to also thank our officers working beyond the call of duty. Your efforts do not go unnoticed. It is because of you that we are able to serve our residents with pride."

The city said it will continue work with law enforcement to see that arrests made by JMPD not only be investigated but also properly prosecuted.

African News Agency (ANA)

