Joburg nurse accused of selling fake negative Covid-19 test certificates for R500 released on R3k bail

JOHANNESBURG: The Joburg nurse accused of selling fake negative Covid-19 certificates to people wishing to travel to other countries has been released on R3 000 bail. Skhumbuzo Manana, 28, appeared in the Booysens Magistrate’s Court on Monday. He is accused of contravening the Medicines and Related Activities Act, as well as fraud, uttering and possession of suspected stolen goods.

He was granted bail and his case was postponed until September 17 for further investigations. Manana, who works at the Parkhurst Clinic, allegedly sold fake Covid-19 negative test certificates for R500 to people wishing to travel to other countries. He allegedly did so without conducting the necessary testing and taking blood samples. It is alleged that his customers sent him their ID numbers and, after a day or two, they would receive a message from the laboratory, indicating that they had tested negative for Covid-19.

A complaint was later laid with the Group Forensic and Investigation Services (GFIS) of the City of Joburg. He was arrested on August 21 outside his home in Turffontein during a sting operation by members attached to the GFIS unit, in collaboration with the Johannesburg Metro Police Department. The City is trying to track all those who bought certificates from him.