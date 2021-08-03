Joburg pair arrested after being found with nyaope, mandrax, crystal meth and R55 000 cash

Johannesburg – A man and his female companion have been arrested after they were allegedly found with drugs in their vehicle. More drugs and R55 000 cash were allegedly found at the man’s house.

Joburg metro police spokesperson Xolani Fihla said officers from the K9 Unit received a tip-off on Saturday night about a White Volkswagen UP transporting drugs. The vehicle was travelling along Swartgoud Street towards Ridgeway in the south of Joburg. He said officers went to the location and spotted the vehicle. “Officers stopped the vehicle with two occupants inside, a male driver and a female passenger. They searched the vehicle and found a brown ball containing nyaope on the rear seat.”

Fihla said the officers questioned the suspects and took them to their apartment in Winchester Hills, as they had reasonable grounds to believe that more drugs could be found. “Upon arrival at the suspects’ apartment, officers recovered different types of drugs including mandrax, nyaope and crystal meth, with an estimated value of R350 000, and money (R55 000). “Both suspects were arrested and detained at Mondeor SAPS for the possession of drugs, and are likely to appear at the Booysens Magistrate’s Court soon,” he said.