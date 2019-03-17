File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

JOHANNESBURG - Police in Johannesburg prevented what might have been a robbery of goods worth millions of rands when they intercepted a group of more than six suspects who had conspired to to rob a high-tech shop at an office park in Randburg on Saturday morning, Gauteng police said. "Cable ties, a jammer, and three unlicensed pistols with ammunition were seized. Two suspects’ vehicles, a Honda and a Toyota, were impounded for further investigation as they may be linked to other serious and violent crimes," spokesperson Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said on Sunday.

Members of the provincial tracing teams and tactical response team responded to information about a gang that had conspired to rob a shop dealing in high-tech computers and cellphones in Randburg, he said.

"During the operation, a group of suspects entered the premises travelling in two vehicles. Their vehicles were intercepted and six suspects were confronted. As they were taken out of the vehicles, police observed that they were armed.

"In one vehicle, two firearms, a jammer, and cable ties were found. The third firearm was found in a second vehicle. It is believed that some of the accomplices who walked into the park might have escaped when police stopped the vehicles. No shots were fired during the police operation," Dlamini said.

The suspects, who were believed to be involved in serious and violent crimes, especially business robberies, were being profiled and questioned. Their firearms would be sent for ballistic examination as they might have been used during the commission of other crimes.

They would be charged with conspiracy to rob and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition when they appeared in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela had instructed the investigating team to "dig more information about this gang that may link them to other serious and violent crimes and prevent them from continuing with their criminal activities", Dlamini said.

African News Agency (ANA)