Joburg police warn of bogus prophets targeting students, stealing laptops and cellphones, telling them they are bewitched

Johannesburg - Police in Johannesburg have warned university students to be careful of false prophets who conned them into handing over valuable possessions, including cellphones and laptops, before disappearing with the valuable items. The police said detectives were investigating a string of cases where the alleged false prophets targeted students, telling them they were bewitched.

Police said the syndicate was operated by a man and a woman who would approach the students and ask if them if they knew someone who would be known to them. Joburg Central police spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele said police were urging students and members of the public to ignore the false prophets and walk away from them. “Don't listen to any person whom you met on the streets who starts to prophesise with you.

“Genuine prophets will not tell you to go and fetch your laptops and cellphones to pray for them. “If you are a target of this bogus prophets, take the registration number of the vehicle they are using, brand name and colour of the vehicle and the description of the false prophet and clothes he is wearing,” said Mbele. He said all students should report the incident to the police so that measures could be put in place to “subdue the escalation of theft” by the alleged false prophets.

Mbele said in one incident where a university student was targeted, a victim was told to go and fetch her and her roommate’s laptops, supposedly, so the false prophet could pray for the devices. “She took four laptops and two of her cellphones and jumped into their car. “The false prophet took her to Shoprite to buy salt and still water and waited for her outside.