Joburg rapist, 35, sentenced to life imprisonment for child rape

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg - A 35-year-old rapist was sentenced to life imprisonment in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court for the rape of a 13-year-old girl. Sihle Mhlongo, 35, was driving a church vehicle with two other congregants, including the victim, when he raped the child at his Turffontein home in October 2018. Joburg Central police spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele said Mhlongo forced the child on to his bed and raped her. “When they arrived at his home, the victim asked for the bathroom. After she finished she went to his room (where the) accused pushed her on the bed, closed her mouth and raped her. “After he finished he told her not to tell anyone. The victim alerted her mother when she arrived home,” said Mbele.

The mother immediately took the child to be examined by a doctor, who found that the child had been raped.

Mhlongo was arrested on the same day.

“The good work is a result of diligent work done by the investigating officer, Sergeant Nedombeloni of the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit. We hope this sentence will scare away offenders from committing the same crime,” he said.

Mhlongo was sentenced the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday to life behind bars.

In an unrelated case, Joburg police said a 35-year-old man was arrested over allegations that he forcefully took his ex-girlfriend to his place, where he assaulted and raped her.

The police said the 37-year-old woman only managed to escape when the man went to the shops to buy food.

The woman was enjoying herself at a tavern at the corners of Kerk and Mooi streets on February 26 when she saw her ex boyfriend. According to Mbele, the woman told the police she was in a relationship with the man for 18 months and she dumped him for cheating a year earlier.

While at the tavern, the 35-year-old suspect allegedly told her she would be going to his place that night.

“The victim left the tavern and the suspect grabbed her as she walked in the street. He took her to his place then assaulted her before raping her.

“She managed to escape (two days later) on February 28 when her ex boyfriend went to buy food.”

Mbele said the woman reported the matter at the Johannesburg Central police station and her case was taken by the FCS unit and he was arrested at about 1pm on Wednesday.

He is expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

IOL