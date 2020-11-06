Joburg scammer arrested in possession of goods worth R500K

PRETORIA – Goods worth around R500,000 have been confiscated by the police after an alleged online scammer was arrested in Florida, the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) said on Friday.

“On Thursday afternoon, JMPD officers spotted a male carrying an unknown item under his arm approaching members of the public. Officers became suspicious and approached the man, identifying themselves,” said JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla.

During questioning by the JMPD officers, the man said he was selling his laptop to raise money to pay the rent.

“After asking several questions it was found that the man was in fact lying and officers searched him, finding an airgun in his possession. Further inspection was conducted, which led to the man's residence in the Florida area,” said Fihla.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) was called to the scene.