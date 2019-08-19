Picture: Supplied

Johannesburg - A taxi driver is expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on a charge of attempted murder on Monday after an apparent incident of road rage. Police spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele said the 39-year-old man was arrested on Friday evening after police, doing a routine patrol, heard a gunshot and were able to find the crime scene.

Mbele said a man who had been looking for parking was allegedly followed by the taxi driver in a Toyota Hi-Ace who was shouting and hooting.

"He jumped out of the vehicle to explain to the taxi driver that he is looking for parking. The taxi driver fired one shot and the driver of a Toyota Corolla pushed his hand and the bullet hit a bystander. The victim was taken to hospital by an ambulance where he was treated and discharged."

Police found two people fighting over the firearm and ordered them to put it down, Mbele said. The taxi driver's licenced firearm was confiscated.

