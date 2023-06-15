Joburg water woes continue as some reservoirs remain critically low

Johannesburg - Johannesburg Water’s supply systems continue to be severely impacted. Several reservoirs were critically low.

The water outages were suffered following a fire which broke out at the Brixton substation. According to City Power, preliminary findings show that the fire was triggered by overloading and damaged every piece of equipment inside. As a result, pumping from Johannesburg Water’s Brixton reservoir to the Brixton tower was affected, as well as the water supply to the Brixton reservoir and tower zones.

While many reservoirs have since been stabilised, including the Brixton reservoir, others still remain at worrying low levels. Johannesburg Water provided these latest updates on the following areas: – Alexander Park reservoir: levels are stable

– Yeoville reservoir complex: the reservoir complex is operating normally – Crown Gardens: reservoir levels are stable. The tower is operating normally – South Hills tower: the tower is critically low to empty

– Berea reservoir: levels have decreased to critically low levels – Brixton reservoir and tower: reservoir outlet opened at 100%. The tower is operating normally. Monitoring reservoir levels – Hursthill 1 and 2: critically low to empty

“At this stage, the supply at the Commando Road meter is not at optimal levels, causing slower recovery of the Hursthill 1 and 2 reservoirs,” said Joburg Water. Customers in the high lying areas have also been warned that they will continue to experience low pressure, to no water at all. Joburg Water has also provided alternative water supply to customers in the affected areas through mobile tankers while the entity is hard at work trying to stabilise the systems.