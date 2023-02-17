Joburg’s City Power considers moving its substations as relentless zama zamas take over Roodepoort area

Pretoria - City of Joburg’s power utility City Power said it is in the process of conducting a geotechnical study around the Roodepoort area, where critical electricity infrastructure is at the risk of collapsing due to illegal mining activities. City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said the study seeks to determine whether the structural integrity of the two substations situated next to the illegal mining activities, are still intact, “or whether an alternative solution needs to be sought”.

On Thursday, Joburg MMC for Environment and Infrastructure Services Department Jack Sekwaila went on an oversight visit along with officials from City Power to probe the extent of the problem. Mangena said the officials visited Robertville and Roodepoort substations, where visible ground and structural cracks and holes could be seen around the infrastructure. Geotechnical studies around the Roodepoort area in Joburg will be carried out as critical electricity infrastructure risks collapsing due to illegal mining activities. Photo: City Power “Some structural components within the substations including the plinth on which the transformers and the switchgear sit, and the concrete area is shaky, with the risk of the substation caving in at any time. Some of the zama zamas were spotted digging right outside the Roodepoort Substation, threatening the integrity of the surface floor and the pylons along the servitude run,” said Mangena.

He said last year the same substation came under attack from suspected illegal miners who cut through the fence at the back and side to gain entry. “They then ripped off 24 copper cables from at least three transformers, striped off some copper earth conductors, and vandalised most of the substation, leaving a trail of almost R3.5m destruction cost,” said Mangena. During the tour on Thursday, MMC Sekwaila expressed deep concern as the illegal mining practices have seemingly continued without any hindrance.

Geotechnical studies around the Roodepoort area in Joburg will be carried out as critical electricity infrastructure risks collapsing due to illegal mining activities. Photo: City Power “We would like to reiterate our call to law enforcement agencies to intensify the fight against the zama zamas - who have not only destroyed our infrastructure, but also steal and vandalise City Power property,” said Sekwaila. “We should by all means, avoid any disaster that could happen here due to the zama zama activities.” Chief engineer for infrastructure planning at City Power Hilda Nonkonyana said the ground assessment would be done as a matter of urgency.

“A geotechnical study will be carried out immediately and a decision will be taken thereafter on whether the substations should be moved to another location or not. Another consideration as a stop-gap would be to deploy mobile substations while a lasting solution is implemented,” she said. City Power said it is currently looking for “safer land space”, in case the need for relocation of the substations arises. “We have increased security in and around the substation, however, it’s proving to be insufficient, hence the appeal to police to assist in arresting the alleged criminals and carry out regular patrols within the vicinity of the affected infrastructure.”