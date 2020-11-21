Joburg’s Killarney Mall evacuated after bomb threat

Johannesburg - The Killarney Mall was on Saturday evacuated after centre management received a bomb threat.

In a short statement, the mall said: “We can confirm that there has been a bomb threat at Killarney Mall.

“We are following all safety protocols and have evacuated the mall. The police and bomb squad have been contacted and are currently investigating the matter.

“The safety of our shoppers, tenants and the mall staff is of utmost importance to us. The mall will re-open when we have been advised it is safe to do so,” the mall’s centre management said.