Johannesburg Water to implement 14-hour shutdown on Tuesday

Johannesburg Water has indicated that it will be conducting unplanned in areas such as Alexandra, Glenhazel, Kew, Bramley and Wynberg for at least 14 hours. Johannesburg Water has announced that it will be conducting unplanned maintenance, resulting in water outages in areas such as Alexandra, Glenhazel, Kew, Bramley, and Wynberg for at least 14 hours.

The maintenance is scheduled to take place from 5am until 9pm on Tuesday. The utility said supply will be interrupted due to a tie-in of a new 160mm pipe to the existing 200mm and 250mm mainline. Other areas expected to be affected include Woodmead drive, Waterval crescent, and Woodlands driver.

The water outages will be caused by a connection of a new water pipe. Regarding alternative water supply during the maintenance, the utility said it will provide further details. Daily water supply system status updates: Monday 8 April 2024 (Morning) ^N pic.twitter.com/hjIIt251By — Johannesburg Water (@JHBWater) April 8, 2024 Meanwhile in Soweto, the water utility said that Meadowlands reservoir was under pressure and areas in the supply zone may experience poor pressure to no water.

"The Aeroton and Diepkloof reservoir are currently under strain due to repairs that are under way on a burst pipe. Areas in the supply zone are currently experiencing poor pressure to no water,“ the utility said in a statement. Additionally, the utility added that it was making progress in the sites that were affected by Eskom Power failure which affected the Rand Water Zwartkopjes Pump Station. "Forest Hill direct and tower zone, the system improved overnight and we continue to monitor the system.