Johannesburg Zoo hits back at allegations that lions and pumas contracted Covid-19

DURBAN – The Johannesburg Zoo has hit back at allegations claiming that lions and pumas had contracted Covid-19 from staff. “The Johannesburg Zoo would like to categorically state that none of the animals in our care at Johannesburg Zoo have contracted the Covid-19 virus since the beginning of the pandemic,” said the facility’s Noeleen Mattera.

She was responding to articles claiming that, according to a study, the big cats contracted the virus from workers. The article claims that some of the handlers were asymptomatic. The article further makes mention that the investigation by researchers at the UP was launched after three lions at an unnamed private zoo in Joburg fell ill last year with breathing difficulties, runny noses and a dry cough. “The Johannesburg Zoo veterinary team led by Dr Arnold Kanengoni, manager veterinarian services, has verified that the big cats at the Johannesburg Zoo have not been infected and neither contracted the Covid-19 virus since the start of the pandemic.

“Dr Kanengoni has stated that the zoo keepers continue to take strict precautionary measures before, during and after the handling of all animals as well as their enclosures,” Mattera said. She said as part of daily staff routine checks; all staff are screened by security personnel on arrival in the mornings for possible signs and/or symptoms of the virus, staff members visit the clinic situated in the zoo for further screening by nurses and any staff member with Covid-19 symptoms is immediately sent home. Mattera said it is compulsory for all staff to wear masks, sanitise regularly and wash hands frequently and sanitiser dispensers are provided throughout the zoo. She said staff members are encouraged to vaccinate.

Concerning daily animal checks, Mattera said zoo animals are observed daily by their keepers and attendants for any unusual symptoms and behavioural changes that may indicate that they are not well. “If any animal displays suspicious signs, these are immediately reported to the veterinarians for further investigation and hospital staff continue to do the annual health checks on all the animals in the zoo via radiographs, blood sampling and testing. Furthermore, hospital staff vaccinate animals against other diseases to which the various groups of animals are susceptible,” she said. Kanengoni said the dedication and compassion of zoo staff, for the welfare, care and treatment of all animals at the Johannesburg Zoo is their number one priority.