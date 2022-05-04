Judge Mandisa Maya accepts deputy chief justice nomination, JSC to interview her in June

Pretoria - Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) Judge President Mandisa Maya has accepted a nomination to be the country’s next deputy chief justice. President Cyril Ramaphosa officially nominated Maya for the position in April, shortly after he named Raymond Zondo as the next Chief Justice.

Story continues below Advertisment

Maya will be interviewed on June 28 by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to determine her suitability as deputy chief justice. In a statement on Wednesday, the JSC confirmed that Maya had accepted the nomination and submitted all the necessary paperwork. “On 3 May, 2022 she submitted, the required JSC questionnaire and all the necessary and standard documentation required for persons who seek to be appointed as a Judge,” JSC said.

In February, following interviews with four shortlisted candidates, the JSC recommended Maya as the country’s next chief justice. However, President Cyril Ramaphosa decided to appoint Zondo as the new chief justice but indicated that he planned to nominate Maya for the position of deputy. In the meantime, the commission has invited law bodies, members of the public and all other institutions to make written submissions before May 26 on Maya’s suitability for the position.

Story continues below Advertisment