JUST IN: Suspect arrested after being found with Precious Ramabulana's cellphone









The lifeless body of Precious Ramabulana, a Capricorn TVET student, was discovered on Sunday in her room. Picture: Twitter Johannesburg - Police in Limpopo have arrested a 28-year-old suspect in connection with the brutal murder of Capricorn TVET student Precious Ramabulana, who was founded murdered with 52 stab wounds on Sunday. Ramabulana was found dead on Sunday. It is alleged, although yet to be confirmed by the authorities, that she had been raped as well. The 21-year-old business management student was stabbed to death in a backroom she rented while studying. Limpopo’s Community Safety MEC, Dickson Masemola, speaking in Tzaneen on Thursday, announced that police had made an arrest after National Commissioner General Khehla Sitole had instructed a 72-hour activation plan to be mobilised. “This plan entailed the mobilisation of critical resources including Crime Intelligence, Forensic Services, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations and Detective Services.

“This speedy strategic approach yielded positive results in that police have apprehended a 28-year-old suspect in connection with the murder of Precious (Ramabulana).

“The suspect was residing in Nyakelang Village, Botlokwa and was arrested at his parental home. “Police also recovered cellular phones which possibly belonged to Precious, blood-stained clothes and possibly even the murder weapon,” said Masemola.

Ramabulana’s death has sent shock waves through the country, with many repulsed by her brutal death.

Ramabulana's lecturer Stephen Mashitisho, wrote on Facebook that he was at a loss for words at her murder.

"I'm lost for words, she was one of my brightest students. She loved education, she performed very well. She had great attitude towards life and someone foolish and horny just had to snatch the life out of this beautiful and dedicated creature.

"What has this world become of? What solutions can we come up with to end violence against women and children. South Africa is a beautiful place but no longer a home anymore,” he said on Monday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa had earlier in the week expressed anger at Ramabulana’s death.

Masemola made an announcement at a Safety and Security Summit.

Masemalo said he was relieved that police had made the arrest.

“I am addressing you this morning with mixed emotions, both of sadness and as well as a sigh of relief.

“Sadness because as a province, Limpopo and the country as a whole has suffered the loss of a young girl, 21 year old Precious Ramabulana, at the hands of a ruthless criminal,” said Masemalo.

The MEC said he was confident police had nabbed the right suspect.

“We are confident that we have the right suspect in custody and that he has a case to answer to.

“The investigating team must be applauded for speedily apprehending the suspect.

“I also want to thank the community for remaining calm as well as for their patience during this investigation process, and for the role they played in this or other crime fighting initiatives,” he said.