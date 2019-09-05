File photo: Facebook

* This story has been updated Johannesburg - Three people have been arrested in connection with the kidnapping of a Grade R pupil in front of her school in Vanderbijlpark, police confirmed on Thursday.

Amy'Leigh de Jager, 6, was snatched by four balaclava-clad men in front of Kollegepark Primary School as she, her mother and her five-year-old brother were getting out of the car.

The kidnappers demanded a ransom of R2 million but this was never paid.

She was reunited with her family the following day after the kidnappers dropped her off in the streets at around 2am where she was found crying by a couple, Timeslive reported on Tuesday.

The man and woman rushed the little girl to the police station, where she was later reunited with her family.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo confirmed that three people had been arrested in connection with the little girl's kidnapping.

"During an intelligence-driven operation, members from the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit arrested three suspects last night in connection with the kidnapping of De Jager.

"Members from the FCS Unit in Vanderbijlpark, assisted by members from the FCS Unit in Vereeniging and Crime Intelligence, arrested two women, aged 27 years and 40 years, as well as a 50-year-old man at their homes in Vanderbijlpark."

Naidoo confirmed that one of the suspects is known to De Jager's parents.

Reacting to news of the suspects' arrests was National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole, who said: "I applaud the unwavering commitment shown by the investigators and members of Crime Intelligence in this case.

"These members have worked around the clock ever since Amy Lee's kidnapping was reported to us and such dedication is very encouraging.

The suspects are currently in police custody and are expected to appear in the Vanderbijlpark court on Friday.