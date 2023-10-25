Keep an eye on what your child buys, warns government following spike in poisoning cases

Parliament’s portfolio committee on Basic Education is urging parents to be aware of what their children are buying and consuming. The warning comes following a number of cases where learners were consuming poisoned goods.

In a recent case in the Northern Cape, learners from the Jan Kempdorp Primary School fell ill after eating chips they bought while on their way to school. "Learners suffered stomach cramps, numbness and headaches. They were taken to hospital and according to the school, everything is now under control," said committee chairperson, Bongiwe Mbinqo-Gigaba. In another case, a Grade 3 learner at a Roodepoort school died after eating biscuits she allegedly bought from a local spaza shop.

Last month, 90 Soshanguve learners were rushed to hospital after consuming muffins, laced with dagga. Mbinqo-Gigaba appealed to parents who want to supply their children with snacks to rather buy the snacks for their children themselves, and when they do purchase these snacks, to do so from reputable stores. "This seems has become a very worrying trend. Some of the vendors that our vulnerable kids buy from seem to be uncaring of the health of our learners. Parents need to take heed. Food poisoning is dangerous and we should not play with the health and lives of our future leaders," she said.