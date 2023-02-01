Krugersdorp pupil in violent attack of school girl has been suspended - Gauteng Education

Johannesburg - Gauteng education authorities have announced that a Grade 10 boy pupil who was involved in the violent attack of a school girl in Krugersdorp has been suspended. The incident was captured on video and went viral on social media.

The video shows a 25-second clip in which two male pupils in Grade 10 can be seen confronting the Grade 10 girl at the Nic Diederichs Technical High School in Krugersdorp. The female pupil is filmed sitting between two other pupils and during the confrontation, she stands up and a few seconds later, one of the boys hands something to the pupil next to him before he violently pushes the girl down and begins to slap her. The girl pupil is seen fighting back while other pupils intervene shortly afterwards.

The pupil was suspended by his school, the Nic Diederichs Technical High School. In a statement on Wednesday, the Gauteng Department of Education spokesperson Steve Mabona said they were aware of the incident and vehemently condemned the behaviour that was displayed on the video. He confirmed one of the Grade 10 male perpetrators was suspended on Wednesday through correspondence that was sent to his parents.

Mabona said a disciplinary hearing by the school’s Disciplinary Committee was scheduled for February, 12, 2023. “Our officials visited the school today to verify circumstances surrounding the incident. “Our psycho-social support team has also been deployed to provide counselling and trauma support for the victim.

“We strongly condemn any acts of misconduct by learners that dehumanises, demeans and potentially endangers other learners, and ultimately undermines the dignity of our learning institutions. “Learner ill-discipline will not be tolerated in our schools,” he said. Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane said they were appealing to parents to assist in enforcing discipline to their children in and outside the school environment.