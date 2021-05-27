Lawyer who allegedly bribed attempted murder victims arrested in Thembisa

Johannesburg - A lawyer who allegedly offered bribes starting from R30 000 to attempted murder victims, is expected to appear at the Thembisa Magistrate’s Court.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) said it had opened a case of corruption and defeating the ends of justice against the lawyer, who was accused of bribing attempted murder victims who were set to testify against two brothers, Constable Peace Maripane and Lordy Maripane.

It is alleged that the lawyer offered victims R30 000 each for them to not cooperate in the case against the Maripane brothers.

Ipid spokesperson Ndileka Cola said the lawyer was identified in court and arrested on Wednesday

“Ipid opened a corruption and defeating the ends of justice case against the lawyer who allegedly tried to bribe the victims of attempted murder by a police officer and a civilian who is his brother.

“Ipid went ahead and arrested this lawyer after he was identified by the victims in Thembisa Magistrate Court,” said Cola.

The lawyer allegedly offered R30 000 each to the complainant and his cousin to frustrate the process by not appearing in court.

“Upon seeing them in court yesterday, he allegedly confronted one of the victims for being present in court as they were not supposed to be present.

“The officer and his brother are facing attempted murder charges for allegedly shooting the victims on 14 September 2019 after an argument with Alfred Maphanga.

“The victim allegedly went home after the argument, the officer with his brother arrived at his home and found him standing outside the gate with his cousin Mandla Masango.

“They requested to speak to the victims, as they approached both the Manipane’s got out of the vehicle with guns, started shooting towards Mandla and Alfred. They both suffered several gunshot wounds on their upper bodies. The Maripane’s were arrested,” said Cola.

She said the lawyer contacted the victims telephonically in September 2019, offering R30 000 for them to withdraw their statements.

“The lawyer allegedly went in person to the victims, persuading them to accept the R60 000 offer, which they refused to take. The victims recorded this conversation.

“The suspect (lawyer) will be appearing in Thembisa Magistrate Court today, 27 May 2021”.

IOL