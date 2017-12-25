South African Afro-pop star Robbie Malinga Picture: Instagram

Cape Town - South African musician Robbie Malinga has died. 

It is understood that his manager Kenny Tlale, who confirmed that he spoke with Malinga's wife Ann late on Monday, has not yet been informed of the cause of Malinga's death.

The veteran musician, who suffered from anaemia, came out retirement earlier this year to launch his new self-titled album. 

In 2016, after more than 20 years in the industry, Malinga announced his retirement as a solo artist.

He insisted that he would not be leaving the music scene, but instead wanted to focus more on grooming upcoming musicians.

Fans speculated about the Afro-pop star's health when pictures emerged of Malinga at this year's SA Music Awards (Samas) looking gaunt and much slimmer than usual, but Robbie rebuffed talk of being ill and instead went on tour to promote his new album.

He dismissed speculation about his health, saying that he had undergone an operation and was recovering.

Social media users reacted with shock to the news of the Baby Please singer's death.