Cape Town - South African musician Robbie Malinga has died.

It is understood that his manager Kenny Tlale, who confirmed that he spoke with Malinga's wife Ann late on Monday, has not yet been informed of the cause of Malinga's death.

The veteran musician, who suffered from anaemia, came out retirement earlier this year to launch his new self-titled album.

In 2016, after more than 20 years in the industry, Malinga announced his retirement as a solo artist.

He insisted that he would not be leaving the music scene, but instead wanted to focus more on grooming upcoming musicians.

Fans speculated about the Afro-pop star's health when pictures emerged of Malinga at this year's SA Music Awards (Samas) looking gaunt and much slimmer than usual, but Robbie rebuffed talk of being ill and instead went on tour to promote his new album.

He dismissed speculation about his health, saying that he had undergone an operation and was recovering.

Social media users reacted with shock to the news of the Baby Please singer's death.

⚫️⚪️🔴⭐️

The Club would like to convey our deepest condolences to the family of Robbie Malinga. ‘Bra Robbie’ was a staunch Bucs supporter & the voice behind the Orlando Pirates anthem, “Yiyo Le iBhakaniya”. May his soul Rest In Peace.

☠️🎤🎶 🏟#OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/xfiP2jtHEj — Orlando Pirates FC (@orlandopirates) December 25, 2017





South Africa is poorer without Robbie Malinga. We’ve been accustomed to his talent which was a gift he shared with all of us.



To his family,friends and many musicians he worked with accept our sincere condolences.



Your loss is heartfelt and shared by all of us. — RSA Minister of Police (@MbalulaFikile) December 25, 2017





EFF joins the country in mourning the untimely passing of Robbie Malinga. We pass our sincere condolences to the family, friends and all the fans of his sound. May his soul rest in perfect peace #RIPRobbieMalinga pic.twitter.com/vN4RI93who — IG: @MbuyiseniNdlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) December 25, 2017





Our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the great Robbie Malinga. You will be missed dearly. 😢R.I.P pic.twitter.com/GeL2oclcdg — MTV Base South (@MTVBaseSouth) December 25, 2017



