Lesufi condemns violence as pupil kills another at school

GAUTENG Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has condemned the fatal stabbing of a Grade 8 pupil by another learner at the Pholosho Secondary School in Alexandra. Lesufi also conveyed his condolences to the family of the dead Grade 8 pupil.

It is alleged that a pupil fatally stabbed the Grade 8 pupil at about 12pm yesterday (Monday) while the school’s disciplinary committee was dealing with a fight that involved another three learners. Gauteng Education spokesperson Steve Mabona said while the committee was dealing with the fight, another pupil allegedly fatally stabbed the Grade 8 learner to death outside a school classroom. Emergency medical services were urgently called but paramedics declared the pupil dead on the scene.

“Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident. “Our psycho social team will support the school, family and all affected,” said Mabona. Lesufi condemned the killing and violent behaviour at schools.

“We vehemently condemn the violent behaviour which led to the death of a learner allegedly by his peer on the school grounds. It is absolutely unacceptable. “The SGB must investigate this incident and take the necessary disciplinary action against the perpetrator,” said Lesufi. “We wish to convey our deepest condolences to the family of the learner.”