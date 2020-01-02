Johannesburg - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on Thursday expressed disappointment that Tokelo High School, in the Vaal, was set alight burning down four classrooms. His department said that the principal of Tokelo High School received information in the early hours of Thursday morning, that the school was on fire.

"Subsequently, firefighters were dispatched and managed to extinguish the fire, unfortunately, four ICT classrooms on the first floor of a block of eight classes burnt down to ashes. Sadly, learner material retrievals and new stock was temporarily stored in one room and were all destroyed by fire. The loss is estimated at approximately R4 million," his office said.

Engineers will assist the department to determine which part of the block may be utilised. Fire marshals on scene determined that the cause of the fire was arson, his office said.

Police were on scene and are also investigating.