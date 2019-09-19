The Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi has expressed his shock after a 12-year-old learner from Katlehong was shot when she was caught in the crossfire between taxi association rivals. Picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency(ANA)

Pretoria - The Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi has expressed his shock and disappointment after a 12-year-old learner from Katlehong was shot when she was caught in the crossfire between taxi association rivals. It's believed the Grade 6 learner from Mogobeng Primary school left her school premises Wednesday afternoon to meet up with her friend at Izibuko Primary School.

"The deceased was unfortunately caught in a crossfire between taxi association rivals, which resulted in the fatal shooting of a man who came to collect his two grandchildren in Grade R at Izibuko Primary School who were returning from a school trip," said Gauteng education spokesperson, Steve Mabona.

Mabona said the learner was wounded during the shooting and succumbed to her injuries on Thursday at Bertha Gxowa Hospital.

Lesufi visited both bereaved families to convey his condolences.

“On behalf of the entire education fraternity in Gauteng, we would like to extend our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased learner and the grandfather of the Grade R learners. May they find comfort in knowing that we too share their loss," he said.

Lesufi condemned the violence saying it threatens the safety of our learners in and around schooling environments.

The police are investigating the circumstances which led to this incident.

African News Agency (ANA)