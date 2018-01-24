Johannesburg - Former Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu says her life is in danger.

At the start of the second day of her testimony at the Life Esidimeni hearings on Wednesday morning, Mahlangu said she was worried for her safety.

She informed Retired deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke that when she arrived in the country from the United Kingdom where she is studying, she was approached by law enforcement officials at the airport.

Mahlangu said state security officials met her at the airport but didn’t tell her what the reason was.

“There was an unusual passport check when I got off the plane. After I picked up my bags 2 police approached me and said they were sent by their bosses from state security,” Mahlangu said.

She said on Tuesday a drone was hovering over her house. “I thought I would raise this formally. There is no reason for anyone to harass me.”

Mahlangu said the drone hovered over her house for a while and she was alerted by security. She said she also informed the department of community safety.

Moseneke asked state representative advocate Tebogo Hutamo to check with the police and report back on Thursday.

The hearing continues.

The Star