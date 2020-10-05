Lightning claims two lives in separate incidents in Gauteng

Johannesburg – A man in his thirties was killed on a farm in Elandsfontein, near Alberton, and a woman died in Melville, Johannesburg, after both had been struck by lightning on Monday afternoon.

Flash floods on the M1 North and South also led to peak-hour traffic being disrupted after Gauteng was hit by afternoon thunderstorms.

Commenting on the man who had died in Elandsfontein, ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said: “ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 16h55 to find the man lying motionless in the field, surrounded by colleagues.

⛈Flooding over parts of Johannesburg this afternoon (05 October 2020). Source: Gauteng Weather FB. Drive safely. pic.twitter.com/fjwXsLQjRJ — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 5, 2020

’’Medics assessed the man and found that nothing could be done for him, so he was declared dead.’’

According to Johannesburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson Nana Radebe, the woman was struck by lightning on the corner of Main and 2nd Avenue in Melville. She was declared dead at the scene.