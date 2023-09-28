Lights still off a week later at Midrand complex which owes City Power R5.1 million for unpaid services

The City of Johannesburg says residents of the Leopard Rock complex in Midrand, which owes R5.1 million in unpaid electricity bills, were still in the dark after more than a week after being disconnected. City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said the body corporate had not made any arrangements with the City since the electricity at the 100-unit building was disconnected last week during cut-off operations in Midrand.

“As it stands the electricity has not been restored yet as the customer has not come forward to make the payment that is due,” said Mangena, who said there was no arrangements made either. IOL reported last week that the 100 families who reside at Leopard Rock were set for days in the dark after Joburg City Power disconnected electricity at the apartment block as the body corporates owed the city over R5 million in unpaid lights bill. The City of Johannesburg has in recent weeks started ramping up its revenue collection drives as it is owed over R10 billion in unpaid electricity bills.

City Power officials have disconnected the power supply to the estate which uses a bulk meter system. The 100 families at the estate pay their monthly electricity bill to the Leopard Rock Body Corporate, which is then expected to pay over the money to the City of Johannesburg. All 100 units at the estate will have no power until the body corporate comes into an arrangement with the City of Johannesburg.

City Power also disconnected lights at four businesses in Midrand last week, including a warehouse which owed R1.2 million, a college, which owed R1.2 million, a financial services company, which owed R721,000 and a business estate, which owed R112,000. Mangena said on Thursday that two of the four businesses had made payments to the City. He said the Meadow Business Estate settled its R112,000 debt in full, while a business which owed R1 million, paid R500,000 towards their debt.