Boksburg - At least 19 commuters were left injured after a train derailed in Boksburg, authorities confirmed on Tuesday evening. The accident happened at Elandsfontein train station off Jet Park Road on Tuesday afternoon.

Netcare911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said paramedics, upon arrival, assessed the scene and found that three carriages of a train had derailed.

"All the injured were occupants of the train and sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate. Once treated and stabilised all the patients were transported by various ambulance services to hospital for further treatment.

Metrorail spokesperson Lillian Mofokeng also confirmed the incident and added that there were delays as a result.

"We are doing everything possible to ensure that we recover the accident scene. There is movement of trains to and from Pretoria and Tembisa, however there are delays of up to 40 minutes or so.

"We appeal to commuters to be patient with us as we are doing everything possible to ensure that we operating trains safely as they pass through the accident scene," she told IOL.

Tuesday's accident comes months after a collision between two trains at Mountain View train station left three people dead, injured more than 600 and disrupted services along that route.

Following the crash it emerged that the cause of the accident was a result of a breakdown in communication between a control officer and the driver of the second train.



