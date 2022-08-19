LIVE FEED: SAPS gives crime stats for first quarter of 2022/23

Minister of Police General Bheki Cele is presenting the quarterly crime statistics, reflecting crimes reported to the SAPS during the first quarter of the 2022/2023 financial year. This period covers crimes reported from April 1 to the end of June 2022.

Cele in June presented the Q4 crime stats for 2021/22. “The first three months of this year were violent, brutal and unsafe for many South Africans. While we know and appreciate that the current socio-economy has directly impacted on crime levels, police have also had their hands full, following the Safer Festive Season operations to ensure the festive season was safer and more secure,” Cele said at the time. There was a notable increase in murder, attempted murder and assault GBH involving women and children victims, while more than 1 000 people were killed in South Africa between January and March compared with the same period in 2021.

All Sexual offences recorded a 13.7% increase, with contact sexual offences recording the only decrease in this crime category. All Property Related crimes increased by 0.1% and burglary at non-residential premises declined by 6.4% while Assault GBH figures have shown drastic increases, with 6 575 more cases reported during this reporting period. Cele said there were 3 306 kidnapping cases opened with the police in the same quarter. IOL