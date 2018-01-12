To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Cape Town - A video has emerged of the H&M store in Sandton being trashed by protesters who appear to be affiliated to the Economic Freedom Fighters.





The EFF has also been involved in protests at other H&M stores across South Africa.





Earlier this week H&M apologised for an advertisement featuring a black child modelling a sweatshirt with the slogan "coolest monkey in the jungle" which was widely criticised for being racist.





Amelia-May Woudstra from H&M group’s press and communications department said: “We sincerely apologise for offending customers with an image of a printed hooded top that was published on selected global online channels.





We are at the racist @hm Sandton City Store and their employees want to sign up. pic.twitter.com/Fdj8dz4T51 — @effjoburg (@effjoburg) January 13, 2018









The EFF protests at H&M's Sandton store. Video: Supplied

Canadian pop star The Weeknd, who collaborated with H&M, the world's second-largest clothing group, on two collections in 2017, he would not do so again after seeing the advertisement.





The H&M's Gateway store is closed - reportedly because of the protest action.





* This is a developing story.



