The EFF protests at H&M in Canal Walk. Picture: Henk Kruger/ANA
The H&M store in the Gateway shopping centre was closed for business on Saturday. Picture: Riedwaan Jacobs
Cape Town - A video has emerged of the H&M store in Sandton being trashed by protesters who appear to be affiliated to the Economic Freedom Fighters.

The EFF has also been involved in protests at other H&M stores across South Africa. 

Earlier this week H&M apologised for an advertisement featuring a black child modelling a sweatshirt with the slogan "coolest monkey in the jungle" which was widely criticised for being racist.

Amelia-May Woudstra from H&M group’s press and communications department said: “We sincerely apologise for offending customers with an image of a printed hooded top that was published on selected global online channels.



The EFF protests at H&M's Sandton store. Video: Supplied
Canadian pop star The Weeknd, who collaborated with H&M, the world's second-largest clothing group, on two collections in 2017, he would not do so again after seeing the advertisement.

The H&M's Gateway store is closed - reportedly because of the protest action.

* This is a developing story.

