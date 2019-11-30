Picture: @Abramjee/Twitter

Johannesburg - Four people were injured, one critically, when a fire broke out at a restaurant in Rivonia Road in Rivonia, Johannesburg on Saturday afternoon, paramedics said. ER24 paramedics, along with the City of Johannesburg fire services and several other services, arrived on the scene shortly after 2pm to find the restaurant well alight, ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said.

"Fire services began to battle the blaze while medics assessed the patients found on the scene. After assessment, medics found that four patients had been injured, one of them critically.

"The patients were treated for their injuries and the critically injured patient provided with advanced life support interventions. After treatment, the critically injured patient was airlifted to hospital by a private medical helicopter while the remaining patients were transported by ambulance."