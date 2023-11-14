Some Johannesburg residents are counting the cost this morning after a heavy hail storm pounded the city and surrounding areas, causing severe damage to vehicles and structures including carports. IOL reported on Monday evening that residents living in Midrand, Fourways, and surrounding areas reported large hailstones from around 5pm. Several motorists were stranded on the N1 freeway following heavy downpours.

Speaking to broadcaster Newzroom Afrika, Joburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said fortunately there were no fatalities reported during the chaotic weather. “We just had one patient who was treated for some minor injuries in Soweto and we also had to assist some households in Marlboro when their houses were flooded,” he said. Aftermath footage of the hailstorm that caused extensive damage in parts of Johannesburg, South Africa 🇿🇦 | 13 November 2023 | #Storm #Hail #Hailstorm #Johannesburg #SouthAfricapic.twitter.com/VF8Jf1vM9R — Disaster Tracker (@DisasterTrackHQ) November 14, 2023 “So far, we do not have any major incidents to report throughout the City of Johannesburg. We still remain on high alert.”

Mulaudzi said the extensive damage was mainly on vehicles and structures used as parking bays. The Joburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) has also issued a warning to parents and guardians to monitor children, and stop them from playing near rivers and streams which could still be heavily flooded after the storms. Several Joburg residents are counting their costs after heavy downpours and hail storms wreaked havoc in and around the city, damaging vehicles and carports. File Picture: Timothy Bernard/Independent Media “Also (people) should not cross river streams as they conduct their day-to-day business. We also encourage motorists to exercise caution when they are driving in most parts of the City of Johannesburg,” said Mulaudzi.

“From our side as the city, we have got all of our fire stations operational. We have got specialized teams which responds to water-related emergencies or rescue on high alert.” On Monday, IOL also reported that one person had died during a shack fire in Doornkop, Soweto. The fire happened at about 3am and the body of a 26-year-old man who allegedly succumbed to smoke inhalation was recovered.