LOOK: Metrorail investigates train collision following technical fault
Share this article:
PASSENGER rail service operator Metrorail has indicated that its investigating a collision between two trains which occurred outside Soshanguve station in Tshwane on Monday morning.
The accident led Metrorail to close a line between Soshanguve and Mabopane stations.
Metrorail spokesperson Lillian Mofokeng said the technical team, on attending to the fault by uncoupling the set, experienced a roll back of the set on to the other set, causing a collision.
She added that there were eight staff members aboard the train but no other commuters.
The first Metrorail train from Mabopane to Pretoria was delayed by 30 minutes and all other trains were operating on schedule.
Am convinced nothing will ever go smoothly in this country. Not even a month of these trains moving in Mabopane already they have collided. pic.twitter.com/yKsSfiHnr3— Dumizulu Ka Nkwanyana 🇿🇦 12March (@LaDumezulu) January 24, 2022
“The estimated cost of the damaged new rolling stock is not yet known and accessors are at the scene to make the determination,” Mofokeng said.
She said there were no damages to the infrastructure.
Mofokeng added that Metrorail train services are not affected and said no further delays were expected.
An investigation is underway after two of Prasa's new trains collided this morning on the Mabopane line. pic.twitter.com/0nXjBNw8ZN— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) January 24, 2022
Train services on the Mabopane-Pretoria line resumed last week after several months of not operating.
The train was one of the new ones which Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula recently launched.
Reopened Mabopane train line had delays this morning when two of those new blue trains smashed into each other, seemingly 'cos of human error. Statement reads: "Tech team uncoupling the set experienced a roll back of the set onto the other causing a collision," @enca @etvnews pic.twitter.com/ru2RnMD9G0— Graeme Raubenheimer (@GraemeRauby) January 24, 2022
Last week Wednesday, Mbalula said government spent more than R700 million in rehabilitating and upgrading the infrastructure on the Mabopane train corridor.
Mbalula took a train ride as part of the inspection. He said the station rehabilitation programme for 23 stations at a cost of R100 million had begun.
IOL