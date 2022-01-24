NewsSouth AfricaGauteng

LOOK: Metrorail investigates train collision following technical fault

By Brenda Masilela Time of article published 54m ago

PASSENGER rail service operator Metrorail has indicated that its investigating a collision between two trains which occurred outside Soshanguve station in Tshwane on Monday morning.

The accident led Metrorail to close a line between Soshanguve and Mabopane stations.

Metrorail spokesperson Lillian Mofokeng said the technical team, on attending to the fault by uncoupling the set, experienced a roll back of the set on to the other set, causing a collision.

She added that there were eight staff members aboard the train but no other commuters.

The first Metrorail train from Mabopane to Pretoria was delayed by 30 minutes and all other trains were operating on schedule.

“The estimated cost of the damaged new rolling stock is not yet known and accessors are at the scene to make the determination,” Mofokeng said.

She said there were no damages to the infrastructure.

Mofokeng added that Metrorail train services are not affected and said no further delays were expected.

Train services on the Mabopane-Pretoria line resumed last week after several months of not operating.

The train was one of the new ones which Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula recently launched.

Last week Wednesday, Mbalula said government spent more than R700 million in rehabilitating and upgrading the infrastructure on the Mabopane train corridor.

Mbalula took a train ride as part of the inspection. He said the station rehabilitation programme for 23 stations at a cost of R100 million had begun.

