LOOK: Metrorail investigates train collision following technical fault

PASSENGER rail service operator Metrorail has indicated that its investigating a collision between two trains which occurred outside Soshanguve station in Tshwane on Monday morning.

The accident led Metrorail to close a line between Soshanguve and Mabopane stations. Metrorail spokesperson Lillian Mofokeng said the technical team, on attending to the fault by uncoupling the set, experienced a roll back of the set on to the other set, causing a collision. She added that there were eight staff members aboard the train but no other commuters.

The first Metrorail train from Mabopane to Pretoria was delayed by 30 minutes and all other trains were operating on schedule. Am convinced nothing will ever go smoothly in this country. Not even a month of these trains moving in Mabopane already they have collided. pic.twitter.com/yKsSfiHnr3 — Dumizulu Ka Nkwanyana 🇿🇦 12March (@LaDumezulu) January 24, 2022 “The estimated cost of the damaged new rolling stock is not yet known and accessors are at the scene to make the determination,” Mofokeng said. She said there were no damages to the infrastructure.

Mofokeng added that Metrorail train services are not affected and said no further delays were expected. An investigation is underway after two of Prasa's new trains collided this morning on the Mabopane line. pic.twitter.com/0nXjBNw8ZN — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) January 24, 2022 Train services on the Mabopane-Pretoria line resumed last week after several months of not operating. The train was one of the new ones which Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula recently launched.