Mondeor - Mondeor High School pupils remembered one of their own Khulani Mathebula with banners painted #JusticeForKhulani #JusticeForUs #ThisHasToStop “Are we safe?” “End Violence”. Friends, family, local authorities, community members, governmental organisations, including Gauteng Education MEC, Panyaza Lesufi, gathered at Mondeor High School on Friday for a memorial service in honour of the grade 11 pupil who was stabbed to death on Wednesday.

The service was filled with emotional moments from those close to Mathebula.

Mathebula’s uncle Mikhangelo Chauke, described his nephew as exceptional and innocent.

“He had a passion for art and photography. He used to take pictures of me and his mother.”

Chauke said Mathebula was never involved in any fights. Therefore he did not deserve to die the way he did.

He also said that the day Mathebula was stabbed, he left the house and never said “goodbye” like he used to do.

“I wanted to offer him doughnuts, but I did not get a chance to do that. I'm thinking maybe if I had offered him those doughnuts, it would have taken an extra five minutes before he left. Maybe by that time he would not have crossed paths with the evil that he did.”

The 19-year-old’s friends described him as a people’s person with a good laughter.

They said he would laugh until he cried. Amukelani Mthembi said: “Khulani liked me so much and I never understood why. I had a poor self esteem. But I am very social today because of him".

Mthembi added that the last time he spoke to his friend, Mathebula,it was on Tuesday after school when he told him: “I will see you tomorrow bro. There is something I need to talk to you about.”

Apostle, Elizabeth Khosi sent her condolences to the Chauke family and said: “God has used this boy to correct the error in South Africa. He used him to put an end of the killing one another. He used him to stop the carrying of dangerous weapons to schools. This is time for learners to come together and pray for healing from anger and bitterness.”

“Instead of bidding a learner farewell to go to university, I am bidding a learner farewell because he is going to the grave. If learners can commit such crimes they cease to be called learners,” said Lesufi.

Lesufi went further to thank all the parties that were involved in comforting and showing love to Mathebula’s family and the school.

Mondeor High School principal, Vangelia Nicolaou, said their pupils are not safe anymore as they are targeted by other pupils and society.

“This is a challenge for the whole society. But we are going to stand strong and firm so that we can move forward.”

Mathebula will be laid to rest on Sunday in Malamulele, Limpopo.

The Star