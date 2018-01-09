Scene of train accident at Geldenhuys train station, Germistion, where two trains collided on Tuesday morning, leaving more than 200 passengers injured (Pic: Joburg EMS Twitter)

Johannesburg - More than 200 people were injured Tuesday morning when two Metrorail passenger trains collided at the Geldenhuys Station in Germiston, Ekurhuleni Emergency Services (EMS) said.

EMS spokesperson, Eric Maloka, said at least 163 passengers were left with moderate injuries and 52 others were slightly hurt.

"There are no fatalities. The scene is under control. Patients will be transported to the nearest hospitals. We have no passengers who were trapped inside the trains and all of them were accounted for," Maloka said.

Maloka said that Metrorail cannot say what led to the rear end collision. The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa was yet to launch an investigation.

ER24 paramedics, along with other emergency services, are on the scene treating the injured. The Johannesburg emergency medical services were on the scene to assist Ekurhuleni emergency services in Germiston.

* This is a developing story.

African News Agency/ANA