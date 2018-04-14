Johannesburg - Hundreds of residents joined President Cyril Ramaphosa for the 33rd annual Gandhi Walk, which took place in Lenasia, Johannesburg, on Sunday morning.

The president took part in the 12km fun walk and was joined by Reverend Jesse Jackson, who was there at Ramaphosa's invitation.

Jackson arrived in South Africa Friday to pay homage to anti-apartheid struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

The walk is organised annually as a fundraiser by the Gandhi Walk Committee (GWC) to create a fun social platform for nation building, good health and promote community awareness.

The central theme for this year's walk was“Going Green” aimed to champion social change and promote community awareness to change attitudes and behaviours towards climate change and greener-living.

This is the latest walk Ramaphosa has taken part of, having launched daily morning walk in Cape Town earlier this year.

IOL