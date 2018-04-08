Soweto - ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule used his tribute speech honouring Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at the UJ Soweto campus to respond to his detractors.

Magashule said the ANC belonged to a collective and not just individuals.

“The is no one who is popular without the ANC and everyone is where they are because of the ANC. If you feel like Madikizela-Mandela was not honoured then address the collective,” said Magashule, to loud applause from the hundreds of ANC supporters in attendance.

He also took a swipe at former ANC members who left the the ruling party because they were not elected to positions.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Mandela Foundation pays tribute to #WinnieMandela

And, in what could be seen a as comment about former ANC youth league leader Julius Malema, Magashule said some who have left the ANC to form their own parties promised things that that they failed to deliver when the were in the ANC.

“Some leave the ANC to form their own party after being hyped up by the media. They promise things they couldn’t even achieve in the ANC,” he said.

He also spoke against those that used Madikizela-Mandela’s memorial services to make comments about other leaders and to preach unity in the organization, while at the same time speaking against other members.

Various other memorials are planned to Madikizela-Mandela. President Cyril Ramaphosa meanwhile, is expected to address a memorial service in the Eastern Cape on Monday.

Politics Hub