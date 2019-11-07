PORT ELIZABETH - Deputy Minister David Mahlobo raised concerns at the lack of electricity backup capacity at the Rooiwaal wastewater treatment works, which left large parts of Hammanskraal without a reliable water supply for weeks.
Speaking during his visit to Rooiwaal with senior officials of the department and the city of Tshwane, Mahlobo said it was a serious concern that the treatment works did not have the electricity backup system that should kick in should it face challenges of an electricity shutdown.
The treatment works was struck by lightning on 18 October, leading to the treatment of wastewater being severely affected.
This happened as the city of Tshwane and the department are working to revitalise the treatment works, and it affected the quantity and quality of the Temba water treatment works which supplies part of the water required for Hammanskraal.
Mahlobo said the water shortages had been enormous, affecting the community in general and especially the farming community. He said he had been informed that samples of the water supplied indicated that there were signs the groundwater was also contaminated.