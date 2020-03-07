Maile's high-handed approach in Tshwane shows disregard for law, says DA

PRETORIA) - The DA in Gauteng has disputed the provincial government's decision to place the City of Tshwane nder administration.

The DA notes that Gauteng cooperative governance and traditional affairs MEC Lebogang Maile has called an urgent meeting with executive committee (EXCO) members, group heads, and divisional heads at the City of Tshwane on Saturday, DA leader of the official opposition in the Gauteng legislature Solly Msimanga said in a statement.

The meeting had been called to discuss the way forward after premier David Makhura and Maile announced that the municipality had been placed under administration.

"The DA would like to put on record that this municipality is not under administration, as we have not yet received a letter stating that this decision has been taken," Msimanga said.

"MEC Maile’s meetings with staff are therefore premature, and he is trying to create the impression that the city is already under administration, when in fact it is not. In fact, the outcomes of such meetings will be null and void as they pertain to a process which has not been legally initiated."