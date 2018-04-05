JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura, on Thursday, allayed fears of motorists over reports that the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences Act (Aarto) Amendment Bill will see them losing their driver's licence over unpaid e-toll fines.

Makhura met with President Cyril Ramaphosa on March 28, to discuss e-tolls as promised in his State-of-the-Province Address.

Makhura said his meeting with Ramaphosa was productive.

“The president has put in place a process that will deal with the issue of e-tolls and I am confident that we will find a solution that will satisfy all of us," he said.

“The process has started and the president himself is going to lead it. The Amendment Bill processes that are currently underway started a long time ago…long before the new dawn.”

The Amendment Bill process started in 2013, with the Aarto Amendment Bill 2013 and was passed at the National Assembly in September 2017.

Makhura urged residents not to panic and encouraged them to make their inputs during the ongoing public hearings regarding the Aarto Amendment Bill.

Makhura said that e-tolls have not worked.

