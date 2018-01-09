Rustenburg - A man was shot dead outside his home in Mamelodi east of Pretoria, paramedics said on Tuesday.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Tebogo Magoro said paramedics responded to the shooting at approximately 10 pm on Monday.

"Reports from the scene indicate that a 29-year-old male had been shot multiple times outside his house and left for dead," Magoro said.

"On arrival Netcare 911 paramedics attended to the male patient but tragically his injuries were fatal and Netcare 911 handed over to SAPS at the scene to investigate."

African News Agency/ANA