Man accused of kidnapping, trafficking 50 Ethiopians appears in court

Johannesburg - The case of a 50-year-old man accused of trafficking 50 Ethiopian nationals was on Monday postponed in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court. Ahmed Kafecho, 50, was initially arrested last week on kidnapping charges for allegedly holding the 50 Ethiopian nationals aged 12 to 50 in a Zacharia Park house. He allegedly demanded money from the victim's families in exchange for their release.

He is believed to have facilitated the transfer of the Ethiopian nationals into South Africa. NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the rescued men were being processed by the Department of Home Affairs to determine their status in the country. “The case was postponed to 25 October 2021 for further investigations and possible bail hearing,” she said.

Mjonondwane said Kafecho faced charges of trafficking, extortion and kidnapping. . She explained: “The attempted extortion and kidnapping alternative counts stems from allegations that the accused demanded money from the families of the men held captive, in exchange for their release,” she said. Last week, police stormed the Zacharia Park home and arrested one suspect for allegedly holding the men captive.