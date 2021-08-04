Man arrested for allegedly murdering lover’s 6-year-old daughter
Johannesburg - A man has been arrested and charged over the murder of his girlfriend’s six-year-old daughter. She is believed to have been sexually assaulted as well.
The incident happened in Springs, Ekurhuleni.
According to the information posted on the Facebook page of community organisation Keep the Energy, Amogelang Kgonyane’s mother asked her live-in boyfriend to take the child to school on Monday, July 26, as she was leaving early for work that day.
Amogelang did not make it to school. The school called the mother to ask about her daughter’s whereabouts.
“She then rushed home to find her boyfriend in the street, saying that Amogelang was sick and sleeping. She found her daughter covered in blankets on the bed and not breathing; her body was covered in severe bruises and she had head injuries.
“It is also alleged that she was sexually violated.”
Gauteng police spokesperson’s Colonel Kay Makhubele confirmed the incident.
He said the suspect was arrested and later appeared in court.
Makhubele, did not disclose more information on the matter and referred all questions to the National Prosecuting Authority.
The NPA’s Phindi Mjonondwane referred IOL to Lumka Mahanjana who said she would respond.
