Man arrested for allegedly murdering lover’s 6-year-old daughter

Johannesburg - A man has been arrested and charged over the murder of his girlfriend’s six-year-old daughter. She is believed to have been sexually assaulted as well.

According to the information posted on the Facebook page of community organisation Keep the Energy, Amogelang Kgonyane’s mother asked her live-in boyfriend to take the child to school on Monday, July 26, as she was leaving early for work that day.

Amogelang did not make it to school. The school called the mother to ask about her daughter’s whereabouts.

“She then rushed home to find her boyfriend in the street, saying that Amogelang was sick and sleeping. She found her daughter covered in blankets on the bed and not breathing; her body was covered in severe bruises and she had head injuries.