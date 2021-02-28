Man arrested for illegal possession of lion bones worth a staggering R2.3m

Johannesburg – A 37-year-old man is expected to appear in the Krugersdorp Magistrates Court on Monday for illegal possession of lion bones worth approximately R2.3 million.

The man was arrested after members of the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation in Germiston, Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) Dog unit, and the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development conducted a sting operation last Friday in Krugersdorp.

The investigation team received a tip-off last Thursday about a man who kept lion bones in his premises without valid permits.

Following the tip-off, they intercepted the premises and discovered massive lion dried bones in the garage packaged in boxes and also from the clandestine laboratory inside bags ready for exportation to unknown destination.

Further investigation revealed that the suspect’s permit to possess lion bones and exportation has expired in 2016 and 2020 respectively.