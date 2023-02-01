Man burns to death in his car following Gauteng horror crash

Durban - A man burnt to death in his car following an accident in Pretoria. Shawn Herbst, from Netcare 911, said paramedics responded to a crash on West Avenue, close to Lenchen Avenue, in Centurion, Pretoria.

“When medics arrived at the scene, they found a light motor vehicle crushed against a large concrete block. “The vehicle had burst into flames on impact. “The Tshwane Fire and Rescue Services managed to extinguish the fire.

“Sadly, on closer inspection, it was found that the driver of the car, an adult male, had burnt to death in the inferno.” Herbst said an adult male passenger sustained serious injuries. “He was treated on scene and rushed by private ambulance to hospital for further care.”

Herbst said the circumstances leading up to the incident would be investigated by the SAPS who were at the scene. In another accident, three people were killed in an accident on the N1 near Olifantsfontein in Noordwyk, Midrand, on Sunday morning. Herbst said that according to reports, the driver of a passenger van lost control of the vehicle, resulting in the multiple occupants being ejected in the subsequent roll-over.

“Medics assessed the scene and found that three people, two adults and an adult female, showed no signs of life and were, sadly, declared deceased on the scene.” He said six other patients had sustained moderate to serious injuries. “All the patients were treated on scene and, once stabilised, were transported by various ambulance services to local hospitals.”