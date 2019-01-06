Picture: Pexels

Johannesburg - A man believed to be in his mid-30s is in a critical condition after he was shot in an alleged car hijacking on the corner of 1st Avenue and 5th Street in Maraisburg in Johannesburg on Saturday night, ER24 paramedics said. ER24 paramedics arrived just before 9pm to find the man lying on the pavement in a critical condition with a gunshot wound to his leg, ER24 spokesman Ross Campbell said.

After he had been stabilised by paramedics, he was transported to a private hospital in the area. Gauteng police were investigating, Campbell said.

African News Agency/ANA

* Receive IOL's top stories via Whatsapp by sending your name to 0745573535.



